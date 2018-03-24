Bayou City Art Festival returns to Houston this spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Over the past 47 years, the Art Colony Association, producer of the Bayou City Art Festival in the fall and the Bayou City Art Festival in the spring, has raised $3.6 million in support of local non-profit organizations.
For the Spring 2018 festival, 300 artists will gather from around the country representing 19 different art disciplines. The festival will also have food trucks, music, live entertainment and children's activities.
ABC13 & You caught up with two local artists, Tony Parana and Isabelle Dupuy, before the big show.
The Bayou City Art Festival will be held at Memorial Park on March 23 through the 25th from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.