IT'S A CELEBRATION! Houston Astros victory parade and rally turned into epic party

Astros players walk on the stage during the championship rally. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans packed into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the Astros first-ever MLB Championship victory.

Crowds explode at the Astros parade .

VIDEO: Houston Astros players celebrate during World Series parade
Crowds explode as Astros players come through the World Series victory parade.



Immediately after the parade, a rally was held outside Houston's City Hall as we paint the town orange!

PRINT THESE: Show your Astros pride! Print these convenient rally signs Luv Our Astros | Go 'Stros

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."
VIDEO: Gov. Abbott on Astros' historic win
Governor Abbott celebrates the Astros' World Series championship during their victory parade in downtown Houston.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

