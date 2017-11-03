EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2600789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crowds explode at the Astros parade .

Crowds explode as Astros players come through the World Series victory parade.

Governor Abbott celebrates the Astros' World Series championship during their victory parade in downtown Houston.

Fans packed into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the Astros first-ever MLB Championship victory.Immediately after the parade, a rally was held outside Houston's City Hall as we paint the town orange!"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."