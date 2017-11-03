HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Fans packed into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the Astros first-ever MLB Championship victory.
Immediately after the parade, a rally was held outside Houston's City Hall as we paint the town orange!
"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."
