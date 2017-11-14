SPORTS

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa makes special visit to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa makes a special visit with kids at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been a busy man.

But the baseball champ isn't too busy to for a visit with some of the patients at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Correa stopped by the hospital and took photos with the kids and signed autographs for them.



After the Astros won the World Series, Correa has been coast-to-coast, doing TV appearances and visiting Mickey Mouse at Disney. When he's not doing all of that, Correa is probably planning his wedding.

He surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a huge diamond ring when he proposed to her after the Astros won the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

