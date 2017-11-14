HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been a busy man.
But the baseball champ isn't too busy to for a visit with some of the patients at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.
On Tuesday morning, Correa stopped by the hospital and took photos with the kids and signed autographs for them.
The champ is here! @HermannChildren says @TeamCJCorrea drew a larger crowd than Santa. 🎅🏼 Parents and kids alike couldn’t wait to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/wLyJPaVPze— Erica Simon (@EricaOnTV) November 14, 2017
Despite the media frenzy, all patients could focus on was their @astros star. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/iwI6MCFYPb— Erica Simon (@EricaOnTV) November 14, 2017
After the Astros won the World Series, Correa has been coast-to-coast, doing TV appearances and visiting Mickey Mouse at Disney. When he's not doing all of that, Correa is probably planning his wedding.
He surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a huge diamond ring when he proposed to her after the Astros won the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
