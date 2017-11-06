In case you haven't noticed, Carlos Correa is everywhere.It's been less than a week since the Astros won their first MLB championship, and the shortstop has made non-stop appearances across the country, including at this weekend's parade at Walt Disney World.Tonight, Correa and new fiance, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez, are in Hollywood, where he is cutting it up on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."Among other things, Kimmel asked Correa about his friendship with second baseman Jose Altuve, and whether the 5 foot 6 superstar was allowed on any Disney rides.Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC13 at 10:35 p.m.