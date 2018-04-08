A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston, it's been forever since you've been able to see the inside of the Astrodome.
But don't worry. The Astrodome Conservancy and Harris County are planning to change that.
Monday, some lucky fans will get to see the inside of the Astrodome before renovations begin. The Conservancy is calling it a Domecoming.
The domecoming party will be celebrating the historical landmark's 53rd anniversary!
Astrodome fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and once again see the inside of the "Eighth Wonder of the World."
During this event, fans will be able to enjoy of entertainment and Astrodome giveaways.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. at NRG Park, and people can get inside the stadium at 5 p.m. The party will end at 8 p.m.
Unfortunately, tickets to the event have sold out.
Since it's groundbreaking moment in 1962, the Astrodome has portrayed a major role in the city's culture.
"The Astrodome is an important landmark to Harris County and Texas and is part of our unique culture. As the first fully enclosed, domed stadium, it was once home to professional sports teams like the Houston Oilers and Astros, organizations including the Rodeo, as well as hosting countless signature events that shined a global spotlight on our area," said Phoebe Tudor, Chair of the Astrodome Conservancy. "Our mission is to preserve its legacy and creatively engage Houstonians at the Astrodome once again."
On Feb. 13, the Harris County Commissioner's court approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.
The plan involves raising the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots.
Funding for the $105 million renovations would come from three sources: the county's general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.
