Clara Harris was convicted in 2003 for the deadly accident. She ran over her husband David Harris in July 2002 when she found him with his mistress.
Court records confirm Clara will be released from prison on May 11. She'll be on parole until February of 2023.
RELATED: Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
Her parole attorney said Clara is a model inmate. She helps translate text books into braille for the blind.
MORE: Scorned lovers and deadly consequences: 6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
At the time of the killing, David Harris' daughter was in the vehicle being driven by Clara Harris.
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband in 2002
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris murder case