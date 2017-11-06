Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband in 2002

Clara Harris was convicted in the 2002 murder of dentist David Harris in Nassau Bay.

Clara Harris, convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 in the death of her husband, has been granted parole.

Harris' release was approved on Friday with the completion of a program.

Few in Houston could forget the video of Clara Harris repeatedly running over her husband David in the parking lot of a Nassau Bay hotel in 2002.

6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
We learned during the trial that Clara found her husband and his mistress at the hotel with the help of a private investigator. She then proceeded to kill her husband using her vehicle.

Tragically, David Harris' then-teenage daughter witnessed the whole thing from the passenger seat, as the private investigator filmed the murder.

Bobbi Bacha with Blue Moon Investigations told Eyewitness News in 2013 that Clara might have garnered more empathy if she had shown remorse. Bacha also said Clara called and asked for a refund because "we didn't finish the night of surveillance after she had killed her husband."

Clara Harris was found guilty of murdering her husband and on February 14, 2003, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $10,000.

Harris was denied her first chance at parole on April 11, 2013, and has been locked up in the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville.

