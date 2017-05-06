JOBS

13 dream jobs Disney is hiring for right now

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dream of working for Disney? Here's how to make it happen

Looking to bring a little magic into your work life? The Walt Disney Company might just be the place for you!

Disney is one of the world's largest media businesses and was recently named as the third most reputable company in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

But the company is more than just kid's movies and TV shows. Disney has roles available in a variety of disciplines, including education, journalism, hospitality, accounting, legal and technology, to name a few.

Here's a peek at some of the most exciting jobs Disney is accepting applications for:

Disney jobs in Houston
Right now, the Disney Store has a number of openings for part-time sales associates in Houston and surrounding areas. Check out these postings for Disney Store jobs at Memorial City Mall, The Woodlands Mall, and Cypress Premium Outlets.

PHOTOS: Disney on Ice presents 'Dare to Dream' in Houston
Come work at Eyewitness News!
Did you know ABC13 is one of eight Disney-owned TV stations in the U.S.? Right now, we're accepting applications for these jobs:

Click here to see more ABC13 job opportunities.

Join the Avengers. (No, really)
As an applicant for Franchise & Marketing Coordinator at Marvel Studios in Burbank, California, you might get the chance to help Disney promote Iron Man, Thor, Blank Panther and more than 8,000 other Marvel characters. Sounds incredible, right? Click the link above for more details.

RELATED: Captain America sends young cancer patient a message of hope
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Evans (left) says he was inspired by the story of a high school student battling leukemia


Think you could play C-3PO?
Disney Parks is auditioning actors and dancers for a variety of entertainment roles at their theme parks around the world, including the Walt Disney World Resort. You might land a role playing a Star Wars character or maybe even a Disney villain! Check the Disney Auditions schedule here.

VIDEO: 'Cinderella' actress talks about the magic of Disney on Ice
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Anderson ("Cinderella") talks about her role and the magic of 'Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream'


Disney English is hiring ESL teachers in China
You could embark on an incredible adventure as a foreign trainer at Disney English school in China. Their flagship center in Shanghai needs passionate English speaking teachers to provide world-class English learning experiences for children ages 3-12. Click here to read the Disney English qualifications.

Care for animals of the African savannah (in Florida)
Love nature and wildlife? Disney's Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida seeks animal keepers for the Kilmanjaro Safaris attraction. Successful applicants will care for giraffes, painted dogs, hyenas and will have the chance to make magic while supporting the company's mission of conservation. Read more about being a Disney animal keeper.

SEE ALSO: Star Wars Land to open at Disney Parks in 2019

An artist's concept of the planned Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland and Disney World.

Help train up the next generation of Disney talent
Right now in Glendale, California, The Walt Disney Studios is accepting applications for a School Relations Representative. If hired, you'll be working to develop strategies to inform and inspire students from kindergarten to 12th grade in the areas of art, engineering, computer science, production and beyond. Click the link above for more details.

How to get a job at Disney
Many dream of working for Disney, but don't always know how to get there.

If you are in college, you should definitely check out the Disney College Program internship opportunities at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland.

If you are looking for a new job or to change careers, you should start your journey through DisneyCareers.com. You can also find opportunities on the Disney Careers Facebook and Disney Careers Twitter pages.

We wish you the very best in your job search!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

RELATED STORIES: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Disney builds a room that can wirelessly charge your phones
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Research scientists have crafted a room that can wirelessly charge phones and other portable electronics.

Watch the new Ducktales cast sing the original theme song

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
careersu.s. & worldbuzzworthyjobscareer advicedisneyDisney Worlddisneylandtheme parkactorentertainmentABCESPNmarvel
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JOBS
Formerly homeless vet now helping others change lives
Kindred Hospital Town & Country to eliminate all positions
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
DPS hopes to hire more female troopers
More jobs
CAREERS
Executive Producer
News Producer
Temp News Photographer/Live Truck Operator
P/T Broadcast Technician
More Careers
Top Stories
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
Homeowner shoots at drive-by suspects, killing 2
Officer was allegedly driving drunk after Cinco de Mayo
PHOTOS: Take a trip back in time -- in style!
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Voter's guide: May municipal elections are today
Einstein Bros. creates world's first caffeinated bagel
Show More
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiance: You're rich
Rockets drop Game 3 to the Spurs
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype
More News
Top Video
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Homeowner shoots at drive-by suspects, killing 2
Why this weekend's traffic is going to be awful
More Video