13 dream jobs Disney is hiring for right now

Looking to bring a little magic into your work life? The Walt Disney Company might just be the place for you!Disney is one of the world's largest media businesses and was recently named as the third most reputable company in the world, according to Forbes magazine.But the company is more than just kid's movies and TV shows. Disney has roles available in a variety of disciplines, including education, journalism, hospitality, accounting, legal and technology, to name a few.Here's a peek at some of the most exciting jobs Disney is accepting applications for:Right now, the Disney Store has a number of openings for part-time sales associates in Houston and surrounding areas. Check out these postings for Disney Store jobs at, andDid you know ABC13 is one of eight Disney-owned TV stations in the U.S.? Right now, we're accepting applications for these jobs:As an applicant forin Burbank, California, you might get the chance to help Disney promote Iron Man, Thor, Blank Panther and more than 8,000 other Marvel characters. Sounds incredible, right? Click the link above for more details.Disney Parks is auditioning actors and dancers for a variety of entertainment roles at their theme parks around the world, including the Walt Disney World Resort. You might land a role playing acharacter or maybe even a Disney villain!You could embark on an incredible adventure as a foreign trainer at Disney English school in China. Their flagship center in Shanghai needs passionate English speaking teachers to provide world-class English learning experiences for children ages 3-12.Love nature and wildlife? Disney's Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida seeks animal keepers for the Kilmanjaro Safaris attraction. Successful applicants will care for giraffes, painted dogs, hyenas and will have the chance to make magic while supporting the company's mission of conservation.Right now in Glendale, California, The Walt Disney Studios is accepting applications for a. If hired, you'll be working to develop strategies to inform and inspire students from kindergarten to 12th grade in the areas of art, engineering, computer science, production and beyond. Click the link above for more details.Many dream of working for Disney, but don't always know how to get there.If you are in college, you should definitely check out theat the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland.If you are looking for a new job or to change careers, you should start your journey through. You can also find opportunities on theandpages.We wish you the very best in your job search!