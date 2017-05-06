13 dream jobs Disney is hiring for right now

Disney is one of the world's largest media businesses and was recently named as the third most reputable company in the world, according to Forbes magazine.
But the company is more than just kid's movies and TV shows. Disney has roles available in a variety of disciplines, including education, journalism, hospitality, accounting, legal and technology, to name a few.
Here's a peek at some of the most exciting jobs Disney is accepting applications for:
Disney jobs in Houston
Right now, the Disney Store has a number of openings for part-time sales associates in Houston and surrounding areas. Check out these postings for Disney Store jobs at Memorial City Mall, The Woodlands Mall, and Cypress Premium Outlets.
PHOTOS: Disney on Ice presents 'Dare to Dream' in Houston
Come work at Eyewitness News!
Did you know ABC13 is one of eight Disney-owned TV stations in the U.S.? Right now, we're accepting applications for these jobs:
- Producer
- Executive Producer
- Website Producer
- Temporary photographer/editor
- Part-time broadcast technician
Click here to see more ABC13 job opportunities.
Join the Avengers. (No, really)
As an applicant for Franchise & Marketing Coordinator at Marvel Studios in Burbank, California, you might get the chance to help Disney promote Iron Man, Thor, Blank Panther and more than 8,000 other Marvel characters. Sounds incredible, right? Click the link above for more details.
RELATED: Captain America sends young cancer patient a message of hope
Think you could play C-3PO?
Disney Parks is auditioning actors and dancers for a variety of entertainment roles at their theme parks around the world, including the Walt Disney World Resort. You might land a role playing a Star Wars character or maybe even a Disney villain! Check the Disney Auditions schedule here.
VIDEO: 'Cinderella' actress talks about the magic of Disney on Ice
Disney English is hiring ESL teachers in China
You could embark on an incredible adventure as a foreign trainer at Disney English school in China. Their flagship center in Shanghai needs passionate English speaking teachers to provide world-class English learning experiences for children ages 3-12. Click here to read the Disney English qualifications.
Care for animals of the African savannah (in Florida)
Love nature and wildlife? Disney's Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida seeks animal keepers for the Kilmanjaro Safaris attraction. Successful applicants will care for giraffes, painted dogs, hyenas and will have the chance to make magic while supporting the company's mission of conservation. Read more about being a Disney animal keeper.
SEE ALSO: Star Wars Land to open at Disney Parks in 2019
Help train up the next generation of Disney talent
Right now in Glendale, California, The Walt Disney Studios is accepting applications for a School Relations Representative. If hired, you'll be working to develop strategies to inform and inspire students from kindergarten to 12th grade in the areas of art, engineering, computer science, production and beyond. Click the link above for more details.
How to get a job at Disney
Many dream of working for Disney, but don't always know how to get there.
If you are in college, you should definitely check out the Disney College Program internship opportunities at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland.
If you are looking for a new job or to change careers, you should start your journey through DisneyCareers.com. You can also find opportunities on the Disney Careers Facebook and Disney Careers Twitter pages.
We wish you the very best in your job search!
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
RELATED STORIES: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Disney builds a room that can wirelessly charge your phones
Watch the new Ducktales cast sing the original theme song
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff