ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019

An artist's concept of the planned Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland and Disney World. (Disney/Lucasfilm)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, CA --
The new Star Wars-themed parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be opening in 2019, company CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday.

The 14-acre parks are designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," the company said.

In one attraction, guests will be able to step aboard the Millennium Falcon, pilot it through space and fire the laser cannons.

In another, they will find themselves in the middle of a battle between Empire stormtroopers and Resistance fighters.

But before the Star Wars lands open, we'll see Pandora: World of Avatar opening at Disney World this May.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylandDisney Worldstar warstheme parkAnaheimOrange CountyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Could Disney build a 'Star Wars'-themed hotel?
Celebrities share why they love 'Star Wars'
Samica Knight gets put on the spot with 'Star Wars' quiz
Obama, celebs support Kimmel after son's health scare
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
BBQ restaurant destroyed by massive fire
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seat
Dashcam records violent wreck involving school bus
Samica Knight gets put on the spot with 'Star Wars' quiz
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Show More
Texas lawmakers hope to slash STAAR tests
Rockets drop Game 2 to Spurs
Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston
2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds
Prince Philip to retire from public life, palace says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
More Photos