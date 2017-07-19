SAN ANTONIO, Texas --As far-fetched as it might seem, Amazon.com could have scooped up the H-E-B grocery chain instead of Whole Foods Market.
Brittain Ladd, who until February led the expansion of the AmazonFresh grocery business, tells CultureMap that while he was an executive at Amazon, he suggested both H-E-B and Whole Foods as potential acquisition targets for the e-commerce giant. Of course, Amazon is now buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion as a way to plunge into the brick-and-mortar grocery business.
"I don't know if Amazon executives ever seriously considered buying H-E-B, but all of the executives I spoke to agreed that H-E-B could be a viable acquisition target," says Ladd, who's now a global strategy and supply chain consultant for the grocery industry and other business sectors.
Click here for more from our partners at Houston CultureMap.
SEE ALSO: What does the Amazon-Whole Foods deal mean for Houstonians?
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff