HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B before Whole Foods deal?

EMBED </>More Videos

Could Amazon have scooped up H-E-B instead of Whole Foods?

John Egan for Houston CultureMap
SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
As far-fetched as it might seem, Amazon.com could have scooped up the H-E-B grocery chain instead of Whole Foods Market.

Brittain Ladd, who until February led the expansion of the AmazonFresh grocery business, tells CultureMap that while he was an executive at Amazon, he suggested both H-E-B and Whole Foods as potential acquisition targets for the e-commerce giant. Of course, Amazon is now buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion as a way to plunge into the brick-and-mortar grocery business.

"I don't know if Amazon executives ever seriously considered buying H-E-B, but all of the executives I spoke to agreed that H-E-B could be a viable acquisition target," says Ladd, who's now a global strategy and supply chain consultant for the grocery industry and other business sectors.

Click here for more from our partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: What does the Amazon-Whole Foods deal mean for Houstonians?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
businessamazonwhole foodsfoodHouston CultureMapacquisitionSan Antonio
Load Comments
Related
How the Amazon-Whole Foods deal could impact Houston
Amazon to acquire Whole Foods Market
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Get your tickets for the CultureMap Country Club Party!
Acclaimed new documentary focuses on Texas billionaire
Sports talk Lance Zierlein explains why he decided to quit
Wendy's boards the queso train with 3 new items
More Houston CultureMap
BUSINESS
Radio Flyer celebrates 100th anniversary
Alfred Angelo closing all stores including 3 local locations
Pizza bath bomb business booming for one woman
Pizza bath bomb business booming for woman
More Business
Top Stories
Opening statements in the trial of woman accused of killing cop
Father and son killed in head-on crash
Timeline of events surrounding OJ Simpson
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Council members delay passage of recycling deal amid questions
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Man accused of killing pregnant wife could be re-tried
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
Show More
IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
Britain to ban sexist advertising
More News
Top Video
Timeline of events surrounding OJ Simpson
Council members delay passage of recycling deal amid questions
You won't believe how much Americans spend on avocado toast
Man accused of killing pregnant wife could be re-tried
More Video