BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --From turkeys and dressing to toys and decorations, Baytown families will have a new place to shop this holiday season.
The long-awaited H-E-B store near San Jacinto Mall will open on December 6.
H-E-B says the new store will have several convenient features for busy shoppers, including curbside grocery pickup service and chef-inspired meals to go.
Managers said shoppers can submit a grocery list online, select a pickup time and have bags delivered right to their vehicles.
WATCH: Putting H-E-B Curbside to the test
The store will also offer a bakery offering organic and artisan bread, a large floral department, live cooking demonstrations, a gourmet sushi section, and a wine department with 1,500 varieties.
Baytown's new H-E-B store is located at 6430 Garth Road, near Hunt Road.
