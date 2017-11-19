EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1196079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Patricia Lopez tested three top grocery services

From turkeys and dressing to toys and decorations, Baytown families will have a new place to shop this holiday season.The long-awaited H-E-B store near San Jacinto Mall will open on December 6.H-E-B says the new store will have several convenient features for busy shoppers, including curbside grocery pickup service and chef-inspired meals to go.Managers said shoppers can submit a grocery list online, select a pickup time and have bags delivered right to their vehicles.The store will also offer a bakery offering organic and artisan bread, a large floral department, live cooking demonstrations, a gourmet sushi section, and a wine department with 1,500 varieties.Baytown's new H-E-B store is located at 6430 Garth Road, near Hunt Road.