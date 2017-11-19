BUSINESS

Early Christmas present: Baytown H-E-B opens Dec. 6

The new H-E-B store in Baytown will arrive just in time for all those Christmas and holiday meals. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
From turkeys and dressing to toys and decorations, Baytown families will have a new place to shop this holiday season.

The long-awaited H-E-B store near San Jacinto Mall will open on December 6.

H-E-B says the new store will have several convenient features for busy shoppers, including curbside grocery pickup service and chef-inspired meals to go.

Managers said shoppers can submit a grocery list online, select a pickup time and have bags delivered right to their vehicles.

WATCH: Putting H-E-B Curbside to the test
ABC13's Patricia Lopez tested three top grocery services



The store will also offer a bakery offering organic and artisan bread, a large floral department, live cooking demonstrations, a gourmet sushi section, and a wine department with 1,500 varieties.

Baytown's new H-E-B store is located at 6430 Garth Road, near Hunt Road.

H-E-B in negotiations to open store at Baytown's San Jacinto Mall

San Jacinto Mall in Baytown

Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B before Whole Foods deal?
Could Amazon have scooped up H-E-B instead of Whole Foods?

HEB sending truckloads of Irma aid to Florida
HEB is sending truckloads of aid to hurricane-ravaged Florida.

