A Spring-area barber has been arrested for indecent exposure after a mother claims she found him masturbating and staring at her children.According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, 32-year-old Jeremiah Siqueido kept taking numerous breaks while cutting the woman's children's hair on Aug. 16 in the 23000 block of Aldine Westfield Drive.Deputies met with the mother who told them that she followed Siqueido when he walked into a back room and found him masturbating while staring in the direction of her and her children.Siqueido has been charged with indecent exposure with a child and is being held on a $5,000 bond.