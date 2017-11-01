Tips to avoid buying a flood damaged vehicle

Telltale Signs of Flooding
- A musty odor in the interior, which can sometimes be covered with a strong air freshener
- Upholstery of carpeting which is loose, new, stained, or does not match
- Damp carpets
- Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals, or inside the hood and trunk latches
- Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats
- Brittle wires under the dashboard
- Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights, or instrument panel
Flood Damage Checklist
- Turn on the ignition and check all instrument panel lights illuminate
- Test the interior and exterior lights, air conditioning, windshield wipers
- View a vehicle history report to check for reported flood damage or signs of salvage title fraud
- Get the car checked thoroughly by a trusted mechanic
Are you in the market for a used car? Tonight at 10, we challenged a local car detailer to bring a flooded car back to life.
Will our expert find the red flags? We're looking at the signs you need to look out for when you're car shopping after Hurricane Harvey.
Buyer Beware: Tips to prevent you from buying a flooded vehicle
