Tips to avoid buying a flood damaged vehicle

A musty odor in the interior, which can sometimes be covered with a strong air freshener

Upholstery of carpeting which is loose, new, stained, or does not match

Damp carpets

Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals, or inside the hood and trunk latches

Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats

Brittle wires under the dashboard

Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights, or instrument panel

Turn on the ignition and check all instrument panel lights illuminate Test the interior and exterior lights, air conditioning, windshield wipers View a vehicle history report to check for reported flood damage or signs of salvage title fraud Get the car checked thoroughly by a trusted mechanic

Here are a few things to look for if you want to avoid buying a vehicle damaged by flood water.Will our expert find the red flags? We're looking at the signs you need to look out for when you're car shopping after Hurricane Harvey.