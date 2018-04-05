Woman accused in Facebook Live shooting returns to court Thursday for new charge

The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will be back in court Thursday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman accused of shooting a man in the head on Facebook Live will go before a judge Thursday morning for her latest charge.

Cassandra Damper is now charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.


She was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.

The Facebook Live video shows Damper and another man playing with a gun in a car on Easter Sunday around 2 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.

Police say the victim, Devyn Holmes, was inside of the parked car with them.

According to authorities, Damper accidentally fired one shot, hitting Holmes in the head.

He is recovering in the hospital.

People from all over have donated close to $30,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for Holmes, including a famous friend of his, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

"It's just a horrific situation and I just want to help as much as possible, especially somebody that I know," Evans told ABC13.

Evans and Holmes went to middle and high school together in Galveston.

In fact, Evans also told ABC13 he was headed home this weekend to Galveston to bring Holmes a jersey until the shooting happened.

As for Damper, she turned herself in Wednesday on her new charge.

Bond was set at $25,000.

She is already out as of Thursday morning.

