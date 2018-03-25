1 dead, 4 injured in suspected DUI crash

1 dead, several injured in crash caused by suspected drunk drivers in Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say two early morning crashes in north Harris County killed one person and left four others injured.



Just after 2:00 a.m., a suspected drunk driver traveling westbound on Aldine Westfield and FM 1960 slammed into the back of a Sedan, splitting it in half.

Authorities say a male passenger in the Sedan died on the scene.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the suspected drunk driver got out of his vehicle and ran away before deputies arrived.

While authorities were working on the first crash, another suspected drunk driver in a Lincoln SUV collided with two tow trucks helping direct traffic on FM 1960.

According to reports, four people were transported to the hospital including the driver of the Lincoln SUV.

Authorities are still searching for the driver accused of causing the first crash.
