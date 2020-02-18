HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While job losses are stacking up across the country there are still plenty of part-time and full-time opportunities in the Houston area. Here's our list that we update every week:
04/17/20
Walmart announced they will hire an additional 50K more employees after hiring their original goal of 150K people in just one month.
If you're interested, go to their careers page.
Pearland ISD is hosting a virtual job fair Monday, April 20th through Friday April 24th. You will have the opportunity to submit a job application along with a personal video introduction highlighting all the reasons why you're a perfect fit for the district.
Negeb and Associates Insurance Company is hiring for part and full time positions and will help you obtain your license as well.
BENEFITS
Same day commission advances
Earn $300-$500 a day (individual results vary)
Average $60,0000 first year
Health and Dental Benefits (qualifying agents)
All expense paid trips for qualifying agents
Earn residuals
Leads available
TRAINING
Interactive Online/Classroom
Ongoing coaching and support
Field Training with Top Producers
WORK DETAILS
Calling and Setting your appointments
Presenting Final Expense Plans by phone or in person
Customer Service calls
Participation in Conference Calls
Join us for an exciting career
Apply at www.negebandassociates.com
Call: 832-582-4029
04/16/20
Douglas Mechanical, Inc. Air Conditioning and Heating is in need of Dispatches, Technicians and Installers.
04/16/20
Five Nine Solutions - Marketing Manager In Training position, Customer Service and Sales Representative position, pay varies on his position.
04/15/20
Addison Group - a staffing firm for the Houston Region is looking to hire over two dozen positions including HR Manager, Data Entry Specialist, and Customer Service Reps.
City of Houston - Houston Public Works is looking to hire an Administrative Assistant you could make up to $22.48 an hour.
04/14/20
Fidelity Investments - Financial Consultant, Principal Software Engineer, Assistant Branch Manager.
PetSmart needs to fill several positions from Management to Early Morning Stocker. Pay varies per position.
04/13/20
The Houston Post Office has immediate job openings for full time Automotive Mechanics and Technicians. Pay is between $43,780 and $59,533 a year. These positions include benefits.They are accepting applications through 4/20.
04/13/20
Fitz Roofing is currently looking salesmen who have great customer service and work ethic. You can send resumes to info@fitzroofing.com
04/13/20
UPS has a handful of jobs available in the Houston area from Maintenance Mechanics to Warehouse Workers skills and pay varies per position.
04/09/20
Park Manor of Conroe is a nursing facility that is extremely short staffed looking for LVN's or Sanitation Techs.
1600 Grand Lake Dr, Conroe, TX 77304
Phone: (936) 441-8266
04/09/20
Flex Jobs is hosting a virtual job fair for remote and flexible jobs available throughout the state of Texas.
There is a membership fee to sign-up but you can use the code: JOBS to get 50% off.
the virtual job fair is happening April 16th from 9am -4pm.
04/08/20
Landmark Industries DBA Timewise gas stations are hiring for various positions with 681 jobs available now.
04/08/20
TMB Staffing is looking to hire a Lead Supervisor they are paying $16/hr.
04/08/20
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has over a handful of positions available in the Houston area. They are also offering a $5K Hiring Bonus.
04/07/20
Tiff's Treats is hiring temporary delivery drivers at many locations.
Delivery drivers earn $15 - $20/hr ($10/hour + tips + delivery fees). Visit the Tiff's Treats careers page for more details.
04/06/20
The National Guard
Bonus:
$20,000 enlistment bonus for eligible applicants
Positions:
Fire support specialist, Infantry, Canon crew member, Horizontal construction engineer, Aviation Operations Specialist, Helicopter repair, Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repair, Air traffic control operator, Information Technology Specialist, Cable system installer/maintainer, Military Police, Intelligence analyst, Human Resource Specialist, Religious Affairs Specialist, Dental Specialist, Patient Administration Specialist, Combat Medic Specialist, Truck driver, Vehicle Mechanic, Petroleum supply specialist, culinary specialist
Qualifications:
Age 17-34
U.S. Citizen or permanent resident
Good physical health
No major law violation
04/06/20
if you have experience in the medical field Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center needs your help immediately - they are looking for registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.
04/02/20
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is making every effort to assist the public with providing exemptions for our Correctional Officer Pre-Employment testing during this time. They are hoping that this will allow applicants to continue to apply for employment with TDCJ from the convenience of their home. Applicants can now email or fax in their Correctional Officer application to Co4tx@tdcj.texas.gov or fax (936) 437-3111, with the supporting documents, and qualify to be exempt from our Correctional Officer Pre-Employment test.
04/01/20
In the midst of it all, BakerRipley is still recruiting Houston's top talent. Here are a few of current openings:
Workforce Solutions- Employment Youth Specialist
Job Summary:
The Employment Specialist - Youth is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to youth, employers, and community partners. Will recruit employment opportunities for youth. Work opportunities will include work site for youth enrolled in the Workforce Investment Act work experience program and employment opportunities from the private sector.
Summer Youth Counselor
Job Summary:
Implements unique and high quality after-school summer programming to youth ages 5-18. Promoting leadership, educational attainment, and social development while maintaining a safe and positive environment.
Weatherization Assessor
Job Summary:
Provides quality energy assessments for single family, mobile, condominium, townhome, and duplex homes. Completes scope and work orders adhering to program rules and guidelines, building codes, and the Texas Administrative Code.
Safety & Security Manager
Job Summary:
Working with the Agency's Safety and Security Committee, the Manager guides the development and implementation of the BakerRipley Safety and Security program. The Program will establish a compliance and risk based approach to protect people, assets and property while supporting community engagement efforts is in place at each facility. The program will promote a safe, hazard free environment and effectively communicate policies, procedures, and safety and security measures, while also providing emergency preparedness resources.
2020-2021 Charter School Teacher (Kinder-8th Grade) & 2020-2021 Pre-K Head Start Teacher
Job Summary:
BakerRipley provides an integrated holistic education system for families and their children ages six months through eighth grade. The Choices in Education division oversees the early childhood education programs and the BakerRipley Schools, including three community-based elementary schools, one middle school, and a "New Neighbor" school for refugee children - all of which reside within our community centers
Please be sure to share your resumes to recruiting@bakerripley.org
03/31/20
ProLogistix
This is a workforce specialist, providing all levels of logistics personnel from entry-level, skilled and managerial talent for the warehouse to senior level executives of supply chain.
ProLogistix is now hiring in the area for Forklift Operator(s) Sit down and Stand up, Order Selector(s), & General Labor(s) for warehouses and distribution centers.
ResourceMFG is also hiring here in the Houston Market. It's a staffing company specializing in manufacturing, providing quality talent in production, quality maintenance, supervision, and all levels of management.
ResourceMFG is currently hiring for Welders and Manual Machinists.
Eclektic Logistics is hiring CDL comercial truck drivers to start ASAP.
You contact them at +1 (281) 236-9855 or info@eclektic.us
The Houston Police Department is actively hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are now accepting applications for both entry level and lateral police officer positions. Cadet classes will being in April.
TMD Staffing East - is looking to hire several essential job positions including welders, forklift operators, and inventory supervisors. For those interested email: jobs@texasmgmt.com
03/27/20
Kroger is hiring 20,000 extra workers across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
In Houston alone there are more than 300 pages full of job opportunities.
If you're interested, you must apply on Kroger's website. The company said you could land a job within several days of applying.
03/23/2020
Metro Houston is looking to fill several positions including Transit Bus Repair, Collision Repair Worker, and a Cleaner Bus Maintenance employee.
Instacart - the online grocery delivery service has announced they are hiring 300 thousand employees over the next three months of that 18K new full service shoppers will be hired in texas alone.
Papa John's announced it is hiring 20,000 new team members immediately.
You can search careers on the Papa John's website.
CVS Health said it needs to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.
/Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.
The company also announced it will be awarding bonuses, ranging from $150 to $500, to employees, such as pharmacists and other health care professionals, who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers.
Store associates, managers and other site-based hourly employees are also included in that group.
CVS Health employees will also have access to the Employee Relief Fund.
Search CVS careers here.
Domino's stores across the greater Houston area are looking to hire 1,000 team members.
The stores provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while still also offering carryout to those who prefer it.
If you're interested, apply on the Domino's website.
Leaders from Randall's and H-E-B have announced they are also hiring. Click the following links to visit their job portals.
H-E-B job portal: careers.heb.com
Randall's job portal: albertsonscompanies.com/careers/randalls-careers.html
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News