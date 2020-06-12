How Volkswagen Cypress can help you financially right now

One thing is certain: 2020 has been a rough year. According to Houston Public Media, Texas unemployment rate has surpassed even its worst ever rate of 9.2% it experienced during the 1986 oil bust. In greater Houston 312,000 people lost their job in April, the biggest job decline on record. Unemployment in the area was 14.2%, with overall more than 452,000 people out of work. A combination of coronavirus pandemic and contracting energy industry are expected to slow Texas' economic recovery.
Fortunately, Volkswagen Cypress, a leading Volkswagen dealer in Houston, has a financial relief special for those who need a new or used car right now. As part of their current payment relief program, Volkswagen Cypress is offering customers to "Buy Now, Pay Later. Customer can buy a new car for zero percent interest for 72 months with approved credit, zero payments required until 2021, and zero driving expenses for the rest of the year.
"We know our community has been impacted," said Jeff Davis, Director of Operations for Volkswagen Cypress, "We want to help them in a meaningful way during this time of need. There are enough things to worry about right now. With this program, customers who need a reliable car can focus on more important things and not have to worry about payments and driving expenses like gas, maintenance, or car insurance for the rest of the year." (Gas and Insurance expenses based upon National Avg. from Independent Sources. Maintenance claim refers to Standard maintenance offered through VW Care. See Dealer for details.)
Their assistance program extends to used cars as well, including 0% interest for 60 months and no payments required for four months, on approved credit. So even during these uncertain times, now is an ideal time to upgrade your car and get relief from making a car payment. While right now might not seem like the time to buy a new or used car, it might actually be the best time to make such a purchase. According to The Drive, new car loan interest rates have dipped to the lowest in almost seven years, but will not last. "We haven't seen interest rates this low for years," says Davis. "And our customers are taking advantage of it. Zero percent financing for 6 years is incredible. But even for those with less than 700+ credit score, the rates we're able to get are unbeatable.
Volkswagen Cypress has experience working with people of all different backgrounds and credit history and has been successful because it has payment and credit solutions for everybody."
Customers can shop here. The dealership not only has Volkswagen models, but many others as well in their used car inventory. You can narrow your search based on the make, model and price point you want to see. If you find a vehicle you want, you can chat, text or call to learn more about the car and schedule a test drive. Volkswagen Cypress's Buy Now, Pay Later program is about making it as easy and safe as possible to get into a vehicle during these uncertain times. Learn more about these and other specials on their website.
