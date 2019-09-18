Weather

High water from Imelda threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy rains from what was once Tropical Storm Imelda have deluged Galveston Island, causing street flooding and potentially threatening historic Strand buildings.

Early Wednesday morning, streets were filled with water up over the curb. In some spots, the sidewalks were covered, and water appeared only inches away from entering buildings.

A number of Galveston County offices have closed for Wednesday. The County Courts, District Courts, County Clerk's Office and County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office are all closed due to weather.

According to the city, a number of streets are impassable.



Several drivers became stuck in the high water. One woman was picked up by a tow truck driver, even as her boyfriend tried to come to her rescue.



