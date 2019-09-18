High water from Imelda threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district

Here is a list of impassable roads from the City’s dispatch center:

19th St./ Ave J

Broadway Ave from 46th St to 49th St. Westbound

Avenue F from 33rd St to 35th St

59th St./ Ave S

Harborside Dr from 13th St. to 19th St.

8th St./ Broadway northbound

Avenue H from 38th to 40th St.

"I'm looking for my girlfriend." This guy waded thru high water to get to his stranded GF...and we had to tell him she just got picked up by a tow truck driver. He still total gets knight in shining armor points if you as me.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy rains from what was once Tropical Storm Imelda have deluged Galveston Island, causing street flooding and potentially threatening historic Strand buildings.Early Wednesday morning, streets were filled with water up over the curb. In some spots, the sidewalks were covered, and water appeared only inches away from entering buildings.A number of Galveston County offices have closed for Wednesday. The County Courts, District Courts, County Clerk's Office and County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office are all closed due to weather.According to the city, a number of streets are impassable.Several drivers became stuck in the high water. One woman was picked up by a tow truck driver, even as her boyfriend tried to come to her rescue.