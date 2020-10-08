How one Houston car dealership achieved success in 2020

Volume Pricing and Big Selection
Volkswagen Clear Lake focuses on volume pricing. Rather than sell hundreds of cars for a larger profit, Volkswagen Clear Lake would rather sell thousands of cars for less profit. Why? Because aggressive prices mean more customers are happy with their purchase and will come back over and over again. In this scenario, all parties benefit. Transparent pricing is key to Volkswagen Clear Lake's success as a dealer.
"Competitive prices and a great selection means more customers get exactly what they are looking for," says Luke Lundberg, Volkswagen Clear Lake's General Sales Manager. "We want our customers to have the best selection, at the best price possible, and then come back and service with us until they're ready to buy again. We don't want to just be a one-time dealer, we want to be their dealership forever."
Volkswagen Clear Lake leads the area with a selection of popular SUV's like the 7- passenger 2021 Atlas, 5-passenger 2020 Atlas Cross Sport, sporty Tiguan and sedan models like the 2020 Jetta and luxurious Arteon.
Prioritizing Customer Safety and Comfort
Volkswagen Clear Lake was among the first dealerships to allow customers to purchase a car from home when coronavirus first struck. Offering penny-perfect pricing online, virtual walk-arounds, and financing online, Volkswagen Clear Lake allowed customers to take advantage of incredible programs like 0% APR for 6 years, no payments for up to six months, and their MSRP Vehicle Exchange program!
Since then the dealership has stayed on the forefront of prioritizing safety while allowing employees to work and customers to still get the transportation they need. Volkswagen Clear Lake implemented rigorous sanitization and social distancing practices in early March and started mandating the use of face masks by its employees in May and of its customers in June.
"By wearing masks and allowing for social distancing at our dealership we can keep our customers and employees comfortable and safe" says Jeff Davis, Director of Operations for Volkswagen Clear Lake. "It has allowed our employees and customers to stay safe, our business to stay open and our community to stay healthy."
Relentless Dedication and Team Focus
Volkswagen Clear Lake's motto "Ready for Launch" pays homage to nearby NASA, from which it takes inspiration and drive. "For us our motto means that we are always ready to give our all in every situation. We expect our service and parts departments, as well as sales, finance and accounting to be ready to give everything we've got every chance that we have, says Lundberg."
Part of Volkswagen Clear Lake's mission statement states 'We aim to provide a positive dealership environment so our energy can be felt in all our dealings with each other and our guests. Volkswagen Clear Lake expects the highest levels of integrity and believes in doing the right things for the right reasons.'
"The passion of our team is definitely one of the top reasons for our success," says Lundberg. "We have been so fortunate to have hard-working, loyal, people who have all become family at Volkswagen Clear Lake."
Keeping the Message Positive
Despite the fear an anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen Clear Lake kept advertising. "We have a lot of people who rely on us," said Davis. "Not just our employees and partners, but our digital and broadcast media partners as well. If we had turned off our advertising, it would have hurt our employees, partners, the economy, and our customers."
"We keep our advertising positive and fun because we know 2020 has felt heavy for many of our customers," says Davis. "There are enough stresses in life! Car buying shouldn't be one of them, so we maintain a positive message both in our advertising and throughout our sales process."
*Based on 2020 Volkswagen Retail Reports regarding the CER zone and Houston, Texas.