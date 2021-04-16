2021 VW models lead the way as the lowest-cost cars to maintain

"It's a great day when we can announce results like this," said Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice-president, sales and marketing, Volkswagen of America, Inc. "The data from this study by Vincentric shows that our brand's commitment to engineering and quality is paying off. Putting a VW in your driveway is not just a fun decision to make; it's a smart and sensible one as well."
Vincentric, an independent automotive data firm, conducted a study to establish the best rankings for the lowest cost of automotive maintenance across many manufacturers and various models.
VW Jetta, Tiguan, Passat, Arteon, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport are all leading the way in low-cost maintenance
One of the best things about buying a new VW is that no matter which model you buy, you're going to be saving money on maintenance when compared to the competition.
Vincentric's maintenance cost analysis found that most 2021 Volkswagen models have a lower cost of maintenance than key competitors in their categories.
Specific VW highlights of the study include:
- 2021 Atlas Family of vehicles has the lowest cost of maintenance among midsize SUVs. The Atlas Cross Sport ranked number one for the lowest cost of maintenance in the category.
- 2021 Jetta ranks number one for the lowest cost of maintenance among compact sedans.
- 2021 Tiguan has a lower cost of maintenance than competitive models by Honda, Toyota, and Subaru in the compact SUV segment.
- 2021 Passat and Arteon models have lower cost of maintenance than competitive models by Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai in the midsize sedan segment.
From family SUVs to compact commuters, VW offers low-maintenance models across the board.
Complimentary maintenance plans save you even more
Volkswagen isn't just building reliable, affordable, top-performing cars -- they're going the extra mile to win over customers for life.
One of the most thoughtful ways VW is taking care of their customers is by offering "Carefree Coverage" on most 2020 and 2021 models. Most prominently, this carefree coverage includes zero-cost scheduled maintenance for the first 20,000 miles or two years, whichever comes first.
Additionally, VW is offering complimentary roadside assistance, a four-year 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and Volkswagen's Car-Net Remote Access -- everything you need to have years of carefree car ownership. VW's Carefree Coverage sends a strong message that no matter where your adventure takes you, VW will have your back.

Since all VW models are so affordable to maintain, all that's left is deciding which VW model is right for you.
