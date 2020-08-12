Why young families in Houston will love this new 2020 Tiguan

Crossovers SUV are popular for a number of reasons. They are comfortable, safe, spacious, and versatile - in other words, the perfect vehicle for a young family. One crossover checks all of the boxes for young and growing families: the new Volkswagen Tiguan.
Cars.com named the Volkswagen Tiguan as its "Best Compact SUV of 2019", beating out six other contenders on its way to clinching the coveted award. "The Tiguan returns as champion of the challenge based on the strength of how it drives while giving up nothing in roominess, media, safety tech and cabin comfort for it," said Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Newman.
"The Tiguan has become one of our most popular vehicles at Volkswagen Cypress," says Jeff Davis, Director of Operations at Volkswagen Cypress. "It's a good size for a growing family, has plenty of horsepower and incredible tech - all at the right price."
The 2020 Tiguan has an optional 3rd row, which is extremely rare for a compact SUV, it also starts at a lower price than the Toyota RAV4 or the Honda CR-V, has more torque, and has a better warranty (4 years/50,000 miles), not to mention a seating capacity of 7.
Here are a few reasons Houston families will love the new 2020 Tiguan:
The 2020 Tiguan has Wi-Fi and upgraded safety features
What's new for 2020?
According to Volkswagen, all the 2020 Tiguan models will be equipped with Front Assist, Side Assist, and Rear Traffic Alert. These features have become in very high-demand at Volkswagen Cypress.
"Have you ever been caught off guard while following behind another car and they stop suddenly?" says Alex Garcia, General Sales Manager at Volkswagen Cypress. "The new 2020 Tiguan will automatically brake and give you a forward-collision alert now. We have this in our Atlas models and I have customers and friends tell me all the time how life-saving it is. Plus the 2020 Tiguan has blind-spot warning system like the new Atlas and Passat models. We're really excited about these enhancements and know our customers are going to appreciate them."
In fact, the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan was just recognized as a Top Safety pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Further, the new 2020 Tiguan models will be equipped with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system, 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, as well as in-car Wi-Fi capability. Wireless charging is available, starting on the SE trim. These safety features coupled with four different drive modes, the Tiguan is one of the safest places a young family could be.
Tiguan offers excellent versatility
Young families will love the new Tiguan because it has been designed specifically for them."We redesigned the Tiguan from the ground up last year to meet the needs of American drivers and their families," said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.
Being designed for young families makes the Tiguan stand out in the crowded field of the crossover segment, especially considering its available third row. Not many crossovers in the compact segment have a third-row option, making their versatility limited for prospective buyers.
However, with the optional fold-flat third row and flexible interior (three different folding options for the second row), the Tiguan offers interior space that the competition can't.
Additionally, Cars.com ranks the Tiguan as one of the 13 best cars for child seats, noting ample space and ease of installation make the Tiguan an easy choice for families with small children.
2020 Tiguan re-launches benefits
New this year, Volkswagen is offering two years of complimentary maintenance on all 2020 models. "I have personally been part of many discussions with Volkswagen encouraging them to bring back the Carefree Maintenance program," says Davis, "so I am very pleased they are bringing it back to our customers starting in 2020!"
New 2020 models, including the Tiguan, will come with the two year, 24,000-mile maintenance program which covers regularly scheduled service at no cost and a four year, 50,000-mile warranty.
Tiguan offers comfort and convenience features galore
The Tiguan is perfect for Houston drivers and families because it comes in so many different trim packages, perfectly customizable to different situations and needs. The base "S" trim Tiguan starts at a very reasonable $24,945. Above that comes the SE, SE R-Line Black, SEL and SEL Premium R-Line.
According to Car and Driver, "Choosing a Tiguan trim is only about features and convenience equipment; they're all powered by the same 184-hp, turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. We suggest stepping up to at least the SE model, which adds a larger 8.0-inch infotainment system, keyless access, and leatherette seats that are heated and powered."
The jump from SE to SEL adds about $5,000 but also adds features like adaptive cruise, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, power liftgate, and larger 18- inch wheels! Plus adding all-wheel drive, which is available on any trim, adds roughly $1,500, but makes the third row optional. If you're in the business of hauling kids, the extra $600 to make the Tiguan a seven-seater may be the best option. The Tiguan SEL model adds upscale features like a heated steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and rain-sensing wipers. The SEL Premium R-Line adds a new heated wiper park, standard R-Line content, and 20-inch wheels.
With the features, space, versatility, and warranty, the Tiguan is an exceptional value.
If you're a young family looking for the perfect vehicle to get you started, then the Volkswagen Tiguan is the obvious choice, and Volkswagen Cypress is the place to make it happen. Check out the vast inventory of Tiguan models at Volkswagen Cypress for the perfect fit for your family.