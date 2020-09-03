Volkswagen Cypress debuts new spacious weekend getaway car

Not only is the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport reliable to drive on Houston freeways and country roads, but it also has copious amount of space for the whole family, up-to-date technology, modern safety features and gets excellent gas mileage. Truly making this one of the best family roadtrip cars on the market and perfect for small families and empty-nesters.
The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport, derived from the award-winning Atlas, is everything the Atlas is...but better. It's wrapped in a more stylish package with nearly five inches lopped off the rear. The Atlas Cross Sport is so stylish, it competes with luxury cars three times its price.
One of the biggest differences between the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport is the absence of the third row. Volkswagen needed a vehicle for small families and empty-nesters who wanted the power and comfort of the award-winning Atlas, without the size. With two rows and seating for five, the Atlas Cross Sport has more backseat space for passengers than its competitors: Ford Edge, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Nissan Murano. With the ample of legroom behind the front captain's chairs, the backseat of the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport is as comfortable for three as the passenger and driver are upfront!
When heading out of Houston on a roadtrip, we know comfort is king-and if your car isn't, your passengers will let you know it. Especially if those passengers are kids. The Atlas Sport boasts a smooth, uninterrupted drive.
Despite the Atlas Cross Sport's stylishly raked roofline, there is still more than enough cargo space behind the rear seats for all your adventure gear. Looking to pull more gear than what the trunk of the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport can carry? Don't worry, this car is 6-cylinders and has a 5,000-pound towing capacity and this 276-horsepower 3.6-liter six-cylinder version only gets 1 mile per gallon less than the four-cylinder when outfitted with all-wheel drive.
And when you hit those bumping country roads, you'll be thanking yourself for opting for all-wheel drive. Volkswagen's 4Motion system works by giving you the efficiency of two wheels engaged, and then pro-actively engaging the other two wheels before wheelspin occurs. This process takes only a fraction of a second and will ensure you experience no loss of traction. Volkswagen has always been feature-rich in their models, and the Atlas Cross Sport is no different. Opt for some of the higher trim levels and you'll be treated to touchscreen infotainment displays, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, digital and highly configurable gauge displays, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and VW's slick Car-Net connectivity app, allowing remote starting and vehicle analytics.
This car also comes with great safety features, such as Dynamic Road Sign Display, Traffic Jam Assist, adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, autonomous emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring, and even a semi-autonomous driving mode is available on some of the upper-level trims.
The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport is one of the best weekend getaway cars on the market, perfect for the whole family and fall adventures!
