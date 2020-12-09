5 reasons end of year may be the best time to buy a car

Model-End Clearance
One of the best times to buy a new car is whenever the new model year is released. For example, the 2021 Tiguan was just released at Volkswagen Clear Lake, so the 2020 models - which are still new - are now on clearance. This means the manufacturer has removed any restrictions on pricing that the dealer can use, allowing a dealership like Volkswagen Clear Lake to offer thousands of dollars off MSRP on those late-model vehicles to make room for the new year models.
Sales Tax Credits
Normally when you buy or lease a car you have to pay sales tax on the entire vehicle; which, for a lease, can really increase your payment. This year Volkswagen Credit Institution has just announced special tax credits for customers leasing in November and December at Volkswagen Clear Lake. These sales tax credits from VCI allow customers to lease during Sign Then Drive and not pay sales tax on the entire vehicle! Tax savings significantly lower your lease payment. This is another reason why getting a new vehicle at the end of the year can mean significant savings.
Holiday Promotions
Speaking of leasing, another reason the end of the year can be such a good time to get a new car is the holiday promotions that dealerships offer. Right now at Volkswagen Clear Lake, for example, they are running Sign Then Drive, which offers customers $0 down, $0 security deposit, and $0 first month's payment (in addition to a tax credit) on their new car lease. For customers wanting to purchase, Volkswagen Clear Lake is offering holiday payment relief where guests can buy a new car now and defer their first payment to well after the holidays (spring of 2021). Click here for more information on their Sign Then Drive program.
Trade-in Offers
"Now is a great time to trade in a car because the car's value will depreciate as soon as the next calendar year hits," says Luke Lundberg, General Sales Manager at Volkswagen Clear Lake. "Many of our customers know they want a new car soon and that their current vehicle will have a higher trade value today than a month from now, so they are coming in before the end of 2020 so they can maximize their trade value!"
Aggressive trade offers happen all year long at Volkswagen Clear Lake, but because demand is so high for these vehicles, and because 2021 means a depreciation in the chronological age of trade-in, upgrading before the end of the year is a good idea. Also, many customers are taking advantage of tax credits for their trade when upgrading to a new car at Volkswagen Clear Lake.
Unexpected Add-Ons
In addition to all the reasons above, end-of-year is the most likely time for unexpected add-ons. Right now, for example, Volkswagen Clear Lake is offering 0% APR for up to 6 years. Volkswagen added this offering again to customers for November and December even though it is also doing Sign Then Drive and tax credits. Paying zero interest on a new car for 6 years means thousands of dollars in savings, making buying a car at Volkswagen Clear Lake for well-qualified buyers a no brainer.
Whether you want to lease or buy, get new or used, trade-in or keep your vehicle, the end of the year can be a great time to get the best offer of the year. A volume-dealer like Volkswagen Clear Lake has the whole gamut of solutions, plus credit and payment solutions for everybody. Shop their year-end clearance deals now at vwofclearlake.com