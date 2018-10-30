Transgender student faces judge after brutal attack at Tomball High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Transgender teen appears in court after school beating caught on camera

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
The 17-year-old transgender student who was captured on video in a violent fight at Tomball High School faced a judge Tuesday.

Tra'vez Perry was charged with assault after police say two victims were punched, kicked, suffered bloody noses and reportedly lost consciousness.

She pleaded not guilty to the assault count.

Perry, who is transgender, told Eyewitness News that the video only tells one side of the story. She said weeks of bullying lead to her attacking fellow classmates at the high school.

Perry said the fight started after a photo surfaced online with a rude comment.

"There was so much going on. I felt like no one was helping me at school although they have a zero tolerance policy for bullying, but everyone bullied me," Perry said.

According to Perry, she's no longer a student at Tomball High School and is now attending an alternative school.

Eyewitness News asked the school district about any reports from Perry regarding bullying, but they said they are investigating and cannot comment.

SEE MORE:

Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High School says she was bullied

New video shows transgender student was bullied before alleged brutal attack at Tomball High School

Transgender girl said bullying led to her attack fellow Tomball High School students

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
transgenderstudentsbullyinghigh schoolviral videoTomball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at bus stop
HPD investigating crash involving possible intoxicated officer
Pasadena ISD substitute charged with indecency with a child
Case of missing Houston mom turns into homicide investigation
Baytown unveils 15-foot-tall statue of General Sam Houston
Clothing worn by missing girl found in dumpster: Documents
3 Houston-area Randalls stores are closing their doors
Sex offenders warned not to participate in Halloween
Show More
14th Amendment: Can Pres. Trump change birthright citizenship?
Pres. Trump wants to end birthright citizenship for some
Good Samaritan in Rolex watch shooting speaks out
SWAT standoff sparks school lockdown in The Heights
Texans acquire longtime Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas
More News