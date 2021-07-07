See what Timeless Plastic Surgery can do for you!

Sponsored By

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!In our July 7 episode we will took an inside look at Timeless Plastic Surgery! Timeless Plastic Surgery is an elite cosmetic practice in Sugar Land, Texas that services men and women throughout the Houston area. Their office is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Chang. Timeless Plastic Surgery has an internal mission they call the Timeless Concierge Care experience. Similar to the attention offered at a five-star resort, they ensure that everyone with whom you interact is highly trained not only in doing their job but also in anticipating and meeting your needs and concerns.