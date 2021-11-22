Living Designs Furniture creates unique indoor and outdoor pieces!





SPONSORED BY

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!We are excited to showcase a local business that creates unique pieces of furniture for your home or patio! On November 22 we talked with the owner and founder of Living Designs Furniture. This company helps you customize your home with furniture that reflects your personality and lifestyle. They understand that your home is your sanctuary and your furniture is a key aspect of what brings your family together and keeps you comfortable and supported.This is why they prioritize the principles of quality and value over quantity and profit. Living Designs Furniture takes every step necessary to deliver best-in-class furniture crafted just for you, your homespace, and all the living that happens in it. They have the latest trends available in their showroom to spark your inspiration. Whether you are looking for the perfect couch, sectional, headboard, upholstered bed frame, sofa or chair; they can help you create it from frame to fabric. With cooler weather coming to Houston it may be time to make your backyard comfortable and fashionable. Find the perfect piece of furniture for your home and backyard without the limitations of other retailers and you can shop the stshowroom inventory or work with our team to make a piece of your very own.