Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for misisng Dickinson woman

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch has joined Dickinson police in finding a 50-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Susan Paight was last seen in Dickinson on Feb. 8.

Officials said she was driving a 2005 black Toyota Scion with Texas license plates. The vehicle has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the back and side windows.

Paight has an external morphine pump and a colostomy. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, police said.

According to officials, she has straight, blonde hair and is missing all of her teeth. She also has a number of tattoos, including one of a rose on one of her ankles and the letter "T" on her chest.

Officials said Paight is in desperate need of her medication.

Authorities urge anyone who has seen Paight to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Follow Erica Simon on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dickinsonmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
UH School of Medicine can begin recruiting students
Missing South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik found dead
How to make Valentine's Day dinner at home on a budget
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Show More
Areas in Houston where residents pay the most for car insurance
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
New trampoline design features no springs
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
More TOP STORIES News