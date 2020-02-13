Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for misisng Dickinson woman

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch has joined Dickinson police in finding a 50-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.Susan Paight was last seen in Dickinson on Feb. 8.Officials said she was driving a 2005 black Toyota Scion with Texas license plates. The vehicle has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the back and side windows.Paight has an external morphine pump and a colostomy. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, police said.According to officials, she has straight, blonde hair and is missing all of her teeth. She also has a number of tattoos, including one of a rose on one of her ankles and the letter "T" on her chest.Officials said Paight is in desperate need of her medication.Authorities urge anyone who has seen Paight to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.