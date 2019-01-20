SPORTS

US pairs figure skating champion John Coughlin dies by suicide at 33

Skating champion John Coughlin commited suicide at 33 (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri --
John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide. He was 33.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her "wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. ... I have no words." There were no further details from her.

The Kansas City Police Department said in an email Saturday that officers responded to a call of a suicide at a house in the Country Lanes Estates neighborhood in Kansas City just before 5 p.m. Friday and found Coughlin's body.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.

Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Today first reported the death.

USFS said it was "stunned' by the news and extended "heartfelt and deepest sympathies" to the family. The organization said it would have no further comment "until a later time."

The International Skating Union also said it was "shocked" and offered "kindest thoughts" in this "time of sorrow." Coughlin was chair of the ISU athletes commission and a member of a technical committee."

Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners. He teamed with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and with Caydee Denney the next year.
