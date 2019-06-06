Let the Force Be With You: Astros Star Wars Night Friday June 7

Astros Star Wars Night June 7 at 7:10pm
Attend Astros Star Wars Night - Do. Or do not. There is no try.
Join the Houston Astros for their annual Star Wars Night as they battle the Baltimore Orioles on Friday June 7th at 7:10pm!
Star Wars Night will feature tons of entertainment for the entire family including:
Photo opportunities with Star Wars Characters from local legions
A Star Wars themed fireworks show, presented by ConocoPhillips, programed to Star Wars music (weather permitting).
Opportunities to purchase Astros Star Wars Packages
Star Wars Package options includes below:
Star Wars Bobblehead Package:
This package includes a MaX-Wing Stassi Bobblehead for only $30!
Star Wars Premium Package:
This package includes package above giveaways - the Star Wars Astros T-Shirt and a MaX-Wing Stassi Bobblehead for only $40!