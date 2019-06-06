Let the Force Be With You: Astros Star Wars Night Friday June 7

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5333401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get Tickets for the Houston Astros Star Wars Game June 7 at 7:10pm

Attend Astros Star Wars Night - Do. Or do not. There is no try.Join the Houston Astros for their annual Star Wars Night as they battle the Baltimore Orioles on Friday June 7th at 7:10pm!A Star Wars themed fireworks show, presented by ConocoPhillips, programed to Star Wars music (weather permitting).Opportunities to purchase Astros Star Wars PackagesThis package includes a MaX-Wing Stassi Bobblehead for only $30!This package includes package above giveaways - the Star Wars Astros T-Shirt and a MaX-Wing Stassi Bobblehead for only $40!