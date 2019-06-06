Houston Astros

Let the Force Be With You: Astros Star Wars Night Friday June 7

Join the Houston Astros for their annual Star Wars Night as they battle the Baltimore Orioles on Friday June 7th at 7:10pm!

Star Wars Night will feature tons of entertainment for the entire family including:

Photo opportunities with Star Wars Characters from local legions
A Star Wars themed fireworks show, presented by ConocoPhillips, programed to Star Wars music (weather permitting).
Opportunities to purchase Astros Star Wars Packages

Star Wars Package options includes below:

Star Wars Bobblehead Package:
This package includes a MaX-Wing Stassi Bobblehead for only $30!

Star Wars Premium Package:
This package includes package above giveaways - the Star Wars Astros T-Shirt and a MaX-Wing Stassi Bobblehead for only $40!

