Coronavirus

How a Texas City pastor uses sports as metaphor in his ministry

By Joseph Gleason
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- At St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, a pastor who uses sports as a metaphor for life took his ministry team out to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You learn life lessons through the course of sports, said Father Clint Ressler. "Dealing with adversity, overcoming challenges- sports sets those things up to mirror life."

Through his ministry, Fr. Ressler worked with Arrows Rugby Club, the Houston Astros, IndyCar Racing and has worked with the Texans since their beginning in 2002.

"If you talk about sports, it doesn't connect with everyone, but it does identify with most fans of local franchises," he said.

An example of this: JJ Watt.

"He is someone that really works really hard and he has a goal, and he makes sacrifices for that goal," said Ressler. "In our Christian walk, we cannot just be sitting in the pews as a spectator while the world goes on its merry way. We need to be willing to get in the game."

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he didn't sit on the sidelines while church services were canceled.

"After five years, I was used to them coming to me," he said.

Father Ressler practiced what he preached and took his ministry on the road to visit over 500 parishioners.

"It was a much more intimate way to connect with them on their property, from their sidewalk or driveway," he said. "Conversations lasted five minutes and sometimes an hour. Sometimes joyful, sometimes sorrowful. It's great for me because I've gotten a chance to know my parishioners better."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexas cityreligioncoronaviruscatholic churchchurchsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
11-year-old girl sews hundreds of mask for homeless
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Dangerous heat again heading into the end of the weekend
Mayor Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Show More
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Neowise comet spotted in the sky over Houston
Man shoots and kills his wife before shooting self in Katy home
Visitation for Sugar Land activist Reginald Moore set for today
Giroir: 'We will not get control' of COVID-19 without masks
More TOP STORIES News