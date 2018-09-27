SPORTS

FANS TURNED VANDALS: Houston Texans Wikipedia page locked for repeated vandalism

Fans frustrated over Texans' 0-3 start.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are off to their worst start since 2008, and fans are taking out their frustrations in a unique way.

After Sunday's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants, a user changed the team's Wikipedia page to list the Texans as an 'alleged professional' team.

Once the change went viral, another user edited the post to say, "Despite recent evidence to the contrary, the Texans are in fact a professional football team."

The page has now been semi-locked until Monday, Oct. 1 due to repeated acts of vandalism.

Houston hits the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) on Sunday.
