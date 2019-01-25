Everything you need to know about the 2020 Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon
2020 will feature a field-size of 27,000 runners for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon. The We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron, which will take place on Saturday of race weekend, will be capped at 6,000 participants.
Last year, the 47th Chevron Houston Marathon and 17th Aramco Houston Half Marathon again lived up to their reputation for being flat and fast, with Brigid Kosgei running the fastest half marathon ever on U.S. soil and 44 American athletes running times that qualify them to compete in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. A total of 6,930 runners finished the marathon, while 12,986 completed the half marathon on a day that saw runners brave an unseasonable start temperature of 33 degrees with a 12 mph wind. Learn More About Previous Races
GET INVOLVED IN THE CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
OFFICIAL RACE SPONSORS
MORE INFO ON THE CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
