See how Innovative Lasers may be able to help you get a jump start on your 2021 fitness goals
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
With the new year approaching quickly, many people are getting plans in line for their "New Year - New You" ambitions! We are excited to tell you about one business that is ready to kickoff the New year with a bang! In our December 29 segment, we will highlight Innovative Lasers of Houston to learn how this company may be able to help you jump start your 2021 fitness goals!
It's no secret that the holiday season can produce extra unwanted weight gain. Learn how Innovative Lasers of Houston may be able to help you lose inches in just a few weeks. Innovative Lasers of Houston is dedicated to helping you along in your fitness journey by providing you with a customized plan designed to fit your individual goals and needs. They specialize in using the Zerona Laser to target areas where you would like to see fat reduction and "inch loss". This can be completed quickly, which means it can be done at a time that fits your busy schedule.
To learn more, watch the segment or visit their website: innovativelasersofhouston.com
***Individual Results may vary. Typically results are 3-11 inches with 6 treatments over 2 weeks
