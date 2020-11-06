H-Town

If You're Looking For Work or Skills to Get a Job Goodwill Houston, May Have the Solution!



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On November 10 we will highlightGoodwill Houston to see how this company is changing lives through the power of work! If you are a veteran or anyone who is need of assistance finding a job, Goodwill Houston's Job Connection center might be the solution for you. They offer training programs to help you aquire the skills you need on your career search and may even be able to help place you!

