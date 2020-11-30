Sponsored Content
Don't let the Holiday Pounds hurt your health goals
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! In our November 30 segment, we highlighted Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how you can meet your health and fitness goals without missing out on the holiday feasts and festivities. This holiday season don't let anything get in the way of your health journey. Learn how local business, Innovative Lasers is here to help with their cutting edge technology, that offers no down time, so you won't miss any of the holiday action.
Innovative Lasers of Houston is dedicated to helping you along in your weight loss journey. They specialize in using the Zerona Laser to target areas where you would like to see fat reduction and "inch loss". This process is done without any pain, cold, heat or bruising. It also requires no recovery and can be completed quickly, which means it can be done at anytime that fits your schedule.
Sponsored Content