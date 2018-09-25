HOUSTON, Texas --Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Adult Sex Crimes Unit need the public's help to identify the man responsible for an aggravated sexual assault.
On Monday, July 30, at approximately 2 p.m., a man armed with a gun forced the victim into a black, newer model 4-door vehicle at the intersection of 7800 Westover Street and 6000 Telephone Road in southeast Houston.
The suspect continually punched the victim all over the face and body as he drove to a nearby apartment complex. Once parked, the suspect pointed the gun to the victim's face and forced the victim's head towards his groin area.
During the assault, the victim was able to unlock the passenger door and run out of the vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black man, 5'10" to 6', 20 - 25 years of age, with a muscular build, a mustache and beard, and tattoos on his arms.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.