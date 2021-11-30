WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
ABC13 Share Your Holidays
Enter to win the Share Your Holidays & ShopDisney Sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON -- Enter to win the Share Your Holidays & ShopDisney Sweepstakes! One lucky ABC13 viewer will win a $500
ShopDisney.com
e-gift card.
The contest entries close at noon, and we'll announce the winner on ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4PM.
View the
ShopDisney e-gift card sweepstakes' official rules here
.
Related topics:
shopping
share your holidays
abc13 contest
sweepstakes rules
disney
online shopping
abc13 share your holidays
sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
ABC13 SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS
Share Your Holidays success!
Houston giving back with Share Your Holiday food drive
TOP STORIES
Harris County sergeant sexually assaulted by inmate: sheriff's office
Navy Seaman killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Texas hometown
Woman tests positive for omicron variant in NW Harris County
Cooling off overnight, even stronger cold front this weekend
Teen beat by 'people who were supposed to be friends,' family says
HPD investigating shooting that injured 2 teens in NW Houston
11-year-old girl shot while sleeping risks losing partial vision
Show More
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
Man gets life sentence for 2019 shooting death of HPD sergeant
Man accused of shooting wife to death in NW Harris Co., deputies say
62-year-old man hit and killed by HPD vehicle during chase identified
Drama, makeups, and breakups on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'
More TOP STORIES News