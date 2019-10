GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man that went overboard on a Carnival Dream cruise.According to the ship's itinerary, the cruise ship left Galveston Thursday for Cozumel.The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, reportedly went overboard around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.The Coast Guard is searching 47 miles southeast of Galveston.