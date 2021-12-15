Cancer survivor celebrates remission by training for Chevron Houston Marathon

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Robert Dunn started 2020 on a hot streak, celebrating 25 Chevron Houston Marathon finishes in a row.But the year went much differently than he expected, even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Dunn spent several months in 2020 undergoing chemo treatments, finishing the final one on December 1, 2020.On December 30, 2020 he learned he was in complete remission. Dunn then started 2021 with a mission to build up his strength and train for the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon.He is now ready to run again, thankful he has the chance to take part in his favorite race and start a new streak!