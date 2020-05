Here's Elita's Favorite 5 Ingredient Coconut Milk Smoothie Recipe

This Week's Recipe: Coconut Milk Smoothie

We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a quick recipe that is full of flavor and nutrition for your health. Elita is in the Goya kitchen showing us how to make this delicious, no-hassle, coconut milk smoothie!

Ingredients:
-1 10-ounce bag frozen blueberries or other fruit
-3 ripe bananas
-1 cup plain yogurt
-1 cup unsweetened Goya coconut milk
-2 tablespoons Goya honey

Instructions:
In a blender, puree the blueberries, bananas, yogurt, coconut milk, and honey. Serve.