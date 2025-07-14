Local Spotlight: Learn about The Wolrd Series of Dog Shows and Team Gillman

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our July 16 segment we will highlight The Wolrd Series of Dog Shows sponsored by Team Gillman Subaru North and Subaru of Clear Lake. Now in it's 47th year, the Houston World Series has grown into a five-day show, attracting more than 40,000 spectators and participants and 14,000 entries. Learn More.