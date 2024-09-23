WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

Learn about the NexGenesis Healthcare process!

Monday, September 23, 2024 2:48PM
Watch Local Spotlight with NexGenesis
Watch Local Spotlight with NexGenesis

PREVIOUS SEGMENTS | SPONSOR A SEGMENT | MEET THE HOSTS

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our September 23 segment we will highlight NexGenEsis Healthcare. NexGenEsis Healthcare provides the highest quality of care with the latest technology and techniques. Their team of doctors and medical staff have a wide range of experience and use the natural biologics of your body to enhance relief from nerve and joint issues. Learn More.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW