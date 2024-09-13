Local Spotlight featuring Kidde

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our September 14 segment we will highlight Kidde, to hear about fire safety and the Operation Save A Life Program. Being prepared for a fire could save your life, your loved one's lives, and your home. It's important to have a plan in place before a fire starts. Hear what fire safety experts say are the most important steps you can take to take to ensure you are prepared for a fire emergency. Learn more.