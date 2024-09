2024 Operation Save-A-Life

Operation Save A Life

ABC13 is joining forces with Kidde, and the Home Depot for Operation Save A Life, an initiative to educate consumers about fire prevention and help communities to stay safe. Through Operation Save a Life, Kidde has already donated more than 1.5 million smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to fire departments, in addition to providing fire safety educational resources and products to vulnerable communities and those living in low-income housing.