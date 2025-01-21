Learn about the Hanna Dental process!

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our January 21 segment we highlighted Hanna Dental Implant Center! This local company specialized in providing their patients with the smile they've always wanted. Hanna Dental Implant Center is a premier healthcare facility serving a worldwide clientele with cutting edge aesthetic and dental implant services. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team!

See a list of Dr Hanna's services and same-day solutions.

If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!

Dr. Hanna has been Board Certified for over 14 years and is a Clinical Associate Professor of Periodontics at the University of Texas. He is changing lives through his practice. If you are interested in learning more or getting a consultation, please take a look at these helpful resources below:

