Local Spotlight featuring Elite Dental

PREVIOUS SEGMENTS | SPONSOR A SEGMENT | MEET THE HOSTS

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our May 19 segment, we went Live on Location with Elite Dental Specialists! This Local business has one goal; to help you rediscover the joy of a confident smile. Dr. Obeidi guides his clients towards a brighter future with advanced dental implant solutions. Elite Dental Specialists focuses on your unique needs and goals, creating a personalized plan for a beautiful, functional smile. Learn more about their process or schedule an appointment today!

SPONSORED BY