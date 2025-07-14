Local Spotlight: Learn about AirTech

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our July 15 segment we will highlight AirTech, to learn how they can help your home this summer! AirTech provides one team for all your home needs! Learn about how you can keep your A/C in top form durring the Houston heat and how getting a generator may be easier than you think!