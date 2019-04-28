New sketch released in investigation of severed head found in trash bag at Lake Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In March 2018, the Houston Police Department received reports of a decapitated human head found by volunteers near Lake Houston in a trash bag.

"They were cleaning up the bridge. They were starting to pick up trash, and when she picked up the bag, the bag was heavy and she couldn't get it with her little tongs, so when she picked it up, she could see the human hair," said Roger Randall, a volunteer who helped with the Lake Houston event.

EMBED More News Videos

Volunteers find human head in trash bag in Lake Houston



According to police, the woman is white or Hispanic and between the ages of 20 and 45-years-old.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the new sketch of the woman on Friday after receiving a total reconstruction from the skull.

New sketch released of human head found in trash bag near Lake Houston.



Authorities are hoping the family of this woman will come to the Missing Harris County Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children's Assessment Center on 2500 Bolsover Street in Houston.



Police are still searching for the woman's killer. He is described as a man in his early to mid-20s, with short dark brown hair and long bangs, 5'4" to 5'8", light skin, and was wearing a gray and black plaid shirt.

Witnesses told officials the suspect was driving a teal or blue-green Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck. The back left passenger window was broken and had what appeared to be cardboard over the window. The truck is described as having lots of rust and looking as if it had been wrecked several times.


Investigators told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the man got out of the truck from the front passenger side and then threw a black plastic bag off the bridge. They believe he was aiming for the water, and missed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

EMBED More News Videos

Severed discovered in trash bag near Lake Houston



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake houstonhouston police departmenthuman remains foundhomicidemissing person
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News