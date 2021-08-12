Your questions answered about the Nerve & Muscle Center of Texas

We were live on August 17 with experts from the Nerve and Muscle Center of Texas to answer your questions about clinical trials, diabetic neuropathy and research around the topic.
Watch us on our Facebook page or below:
SPEAKERS:
Speaker: Dr. Shaibani
Dr. Shaibani is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Neurology, Kansas University Medical Center, and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Neurophysiology, Neuromuscular Medicine and of the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine. He is also certified in Clinical Neuromuscular Pathology by the United Council of Neurologic Subspecialties. Dr. Shaibani is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), a title granted to physicians with distinguished achievements in Internal Medicine, and Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association, and an active member of the American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, Texas Neurological Society, and Harris County Medical Society. Dr. Shaibani co-authored several book chapters, published many papers in peer reviewed journals and presented talks to local, national, and international neurology and neuromuscular meetings. His recent book, A Video Atlas of Neuromuscular Disorders won two prestigious international prizes and was reprinted twice. The Second Edition was released this year. Dr. Shaibani is a past president of the Texas Neurological society and is the Course Director for the Annual Neuromuscular Seminar held since 2015.
Speaker: Lesley Dugat
Lesley Dugat has been a clinical research coordinator for 6 years. She currently works at the Nerve and Muscle Center alongside Dr. Aziz Shaibani. Lesley is currently overseeing two diabetic peripheral neuropathy trials for the Nerve and Muscle Center of Texas.
About The Nerve and Muscle Center of Texas
The Nerve and Muscle Center of Texas offers comprehensive services for neuromuscular disorders. The center is located in the 6624 Fannin Medical Tower, the hallmark of the Texas Medical Center which is the largest medical center in the world. The Medical Director, Aziz Shaibani, MD, is affiliated with the Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, a major teaching hospital of the Texas Medical Center. The center was established in 1998 under the pressure of necessity. At that time, there was no center in Texas to provide comprehensive services such as clinical, neurophysiological, and pathological evaluation along with therapeutic intervention, teaching and research, in one location. The center has become a model for providing clinical services, research protocols, and teaching. The center accepts patients by consultation only and draws patients from many Texas cities such as Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Victoria, Corpus Christi, and Lufkin. Patients are also referred from most of the southern states and from other countries like Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Israel.