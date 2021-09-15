Sponsored Content
Memorial Hermann provides insight on Covid-19 and Flu Vaccines
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is an informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
In our September 16 segment, we spoke to a physician at Memorial Hermann as they provide information and insight on Covid-19 and Flu Vaccinations. Charting a better future that's built upon the health of our community is the driving force for Memorial Hermann. They are decdicated to redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations that they serve. Their 100 affiliated physicians and 29,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience.
